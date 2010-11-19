SocGen's Albert Edwards: The Inventory Boom Is About To End And Crush U.S. GDP

The U.S. economy has the potential to slip back into recession even though many of the cyclical drivers are already rock bottom, according to Albert Edwards.



Edwards says that, even though new home construction and consumer durables are already at lows, the U.S. economy has a lot of GDP growth left to lose. This is because the U.S. consumer has yet to come back and, right now, the economy’s main driver, inventory rebuilding, is about to come to an end.

From Albert Edwards (emphasis ours):

Now you won’t need reminding that it is the change in growth in inventories that counts towards GDP growth. So even if inventories rise another $110bn in Q4, as they did in Q3, the contribution to GDP growth is zero. If inventories rise a still strong $60bn in Q4, for example, inventories will deduct 1.5% from annualised GDP growth. With final sales rising a sickly 0.75% annualised (!!) over the last two quarters, you don’t have to be a genius at maths to realise a recession is entirely possible, even without sharp declines in housing or consumer durables.

And here’s the sharp decline we’re in for:

Photo: Societe Generale

So, Edwards admits, Bernanke had a reason to use QE2 to try to increase inflation, as we’re likely to see a decline if the economy slows again. But the dollar-devaluing results are hitting China through surging commodity prices, and the tightening to come will have an interesting result.

For the surge in China’s inflation rate to 4.4% in October was primarily driven by rapid food price inflation and its high weighting in its CPI (see chart below). This rapid inflation, if it feeds through to wages, will force a more rapid rise in the yuan real exchange rate, despite the nominal exchange rate remaining essentially fixed.

So, QE2 might be a backdoor yuan revaluation. But it is also is driving food prices higher and, according to Edwards, is forcing China’s hand as it could lead to political unrest like in 1989.

Photo: Societe Generale

