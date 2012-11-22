ALBERT EDWARDS: US Companies Are Repeating The Destructive Leveraging Practices That Led To The Financial Crisis

In his latest Global Strategy Weekly note, SocGen’s Albert Edwards visits bank lending activity, a typically reliable indicator of the economy.



“Many believe that one clear sign that the US economy is on the road to recovery is the healthy rebound in the US monetary aggregates and bank lending – something Europe and Japan can only dream of,” he writes.

Since the financial crisis, bank lending has rebounded sharply.

But Edwards is not thrilled.

Taking a closer look at the numbers, Edwards notes that much of the lending has been going back toward leveraging up corporate balance sheets, as companies effectively swap out their equity for debt.

We look at the recovery in the credit aggregates and find all that is happening is that US corporates are once again engaging in their bad old destructive practices. For despite all the talk of cash rich US corporates, that has not stopped them returning to the credit markets to leverage up their balance sheets even more spending the proceeds, almost dollar for dollar on equity buybacks (see chart below). History suggests this always ends badly. Maybe this time will be different, but I fear otherwise.

Here’s the chart showing the evolving corporate balance sheet:

Photo: Societe Generale

Pointing to the work of colleague Andrew Lapthorne, Edwards reminds us that companies are among the worst market timers:

Andrew shows just how awful the timing of companies buying in their own equity has been historically (see chart below). Often the corporate sector ends up as the only major buyer of stock near the peak of the market and then switches to issuing as the market crashes. This inevitably has exacerbated the equity boom and bust in recent years.

Check out this unfortunate correlation:

Photo: Societe Generale

Albert Edwards thinks that we’re basically repeating the financial crisis that we’ve just begun to come back from.

“But can this time around be different?” he asks. “I seriously doubt it. When the next leg in the structural bear market occurs, expect the equity buybacks to end, contributing to a renewed steep downturn in bank borrowing and monetary aggregates. The recent surge in the money data should be seen as a sign of the ills in the US economy, not health!

