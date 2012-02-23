ALBERT EDWARDS: Dear Investors: Prepare For The Market To Rip Out Your Hope, And Consume It In Front Of Your Eyes

Well this is going to be the hot read of the day.



SocGen’s Albert Edwards blasts the recent stock-market rally, and says there’s still way too much “hope.” Only when the hope is totally gone will we know the great ice age is over.

One key lesson from Japan is that an essential ingredient to the end of a long valuation bear market is revulsion. It is when buyers-on-dips become sellers-on-rallies. It is when volume dries up to almost nothing. It is the loss of hope.

In Japan we saw huge rallies in the Nikkei on the back of short-lived cyclical recoveries. Each cyclical failure and further new lows in the equity market saw hope being progressively crushed. Previous US valuation bear markets typically take 4 or 5 recessions to fully play out. We have only had two.

The market is once again in a hope phase hoping that the US is now in a self-sustaining recovery; hoping that China might be soft-landing; hoping that the Greece bailout and the ECB liquidity polices have settled things down in the eurozone. These bursts of hope are essential in long bear markets. Essential in the sense that hope must be crushed. It will be crushed. Hope still beats in the breasts of equity investors. The market will rip out that hope and consume it in front of investors’ eyes. Only then can the bull market begin.

As evidence that the current hope will be quashed again like last year, he posts this chart…

Photo: SocGen

