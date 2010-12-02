Albert Edwards: The Bubble In China And The Rest Of The Emerging World Is On The Brink Of Popping

The emerging market bubble that everyone has been ignoring is on the brink of popping, according to Albert Edwards of Societe Generale.



This isn’t’ the first Edwards has pointed out the threat of the EM bubble. But this time he’s backing it up with a little more data.

Specifically, leading indicators around the emerging world are now saying slowdown.

From Societe Generale:

Not only is the market’s favourite EM economy seemingly set to slow rapidly, but the OECD concludes that Brazil is also officially in “slowdown”. India is even worse, being defined as in a “downturn”, as are the Asian big five in aggregate, China, India, Indonesia, Japan and Korea – link. Funny how this news just doesn’t seem to be getting much attention recently amid the runaway EM/commodity euphoria.

China’s leading indicator is now where it was back in the middle of 2008, right before the crash.

Photo: Societe Generale

And while the situation in emerging markets is bad, Edwards warns that the U.S. isn’t much better, even if the data suggests otherwise.

From Societe Generale:

The rally in the US equity market seems to be underpinned by some stronger than expected economic data. Yet we once again urge caution and remind our readers of the early 1990s experience. Then we went through a few years of private sector de-leveraging in the wake of the Savings and Loans crisis (see chart below). It wasn’t until the second half of 1993, well after the recession finished, that the private sector’s appetite for debt recovered and “normal service” was resumed.

Photo: Societe Generale

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.