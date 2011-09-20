ALBERT EDWARDS SENDS WARNING: This Chart Signals An Imminent Stock Market Breakdown

This chart was just sent out from SocGen’s ultra-bear Albert Edwards, who was last seen warning of a KILLER WAVE in stocks:



The chart below shows the monthly S&P together with the MACD.

For those normal people who don’t know what the MACD is or even what it stands for, it is the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence. It is a momentum oscillator closely followed by many market participants. When the faster moving mav breaks the slower moving mav (up or down) we get a key buy or sell signal.

We may be about to break downwards on the monthly S&P chart which would give us a HUGE sell signal as was the case in Nov 2007 and the end of 1999 (also see attached note on The Killer Wave signal). If the S&P cracks we will be at 1.5% 10y US yields within a few days and probably heading to 1%. Watch this space.

