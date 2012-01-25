Albert Brooks Responds to Oscar Snub: 'I Was Robbed'

Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Despite his chilling performance in “Drive,” Albert Brooks was snubbed by the Oscars on Tuesday morning. But instead of sticking a cork back in the champagne bottle and weeping privately to himself, the comedian and Twitter maestro mined the omission for humour.



While this year’s crop of Academy Awards nominees hit the press circuit to find fresh ways to express their gratitude, Albert Brooks took to the social media site to respond hilariously to his Oscar snub.

“I got ROBBED. I don’t mean the Oscars, I mean literally. My pants and shoes have been stolen,” Brooks tweeted shortly after the nominations were announced.

Moments later he mimicked Sally Fields infamous Oscar acceptance speech.

“And to the Academy: “You don’t like me. You really don’t like me,” Brooks added.

Even before the nominations were announced, Brooks (a previous nominee for 1987’s “Broadcast News”) was pessimistic about his chances of nabbing the golden guy. The comedian had accepted that it was Christopher Plummer’s year for his portrayal of a gay man coming out of the closet late in life in “Beginners.”

“Tomorrow morning I find out if I have to go to any more events that Christopher Plummer wins,” Brooks tweeted on Monday night.



And Brooks wasn’t the only Oscar snub-ee to take to Twitter. “Young Adult’s” Patton Oswald tweeted invites to other pass-overs to get drunk.

The comedian (right) first invited Brooks to the Drawing Room, a bar on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighbourhood.

It’s a dark, dive-y spot, so day drinking is encouraged.

As Oswald continued to press Brooks — who took to Twitter as well — Oswalt joked that Andy Serkis (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) was controlling the jukebox and Michael Fassbender (“Shame”) donned a pirate hat. Calm down ladies, George Clooney has dibs.

But what about the actresses who were passed over?

Charlize Theron and Tilda Swinton showed up in a stolen cop car, and then this:

“@AlbertBrooks Dude, GET DOWN HERE. Gosling is doing keg stands and Olsen & Dunst LITERALLY just emerged from a shower of rose petals.”

Doesn’t Mena Suvari own the whole rose petals concept after “American Beauty”?

And what would Oscar talk be without a mention of Lars Van Trier? Lacking, but in this case we refer you to Oswalt’s account.

