A company has designed a light-reflective spray that can be used to keep cyclists safer while riding at night.

The Albedo100 spray can make your clothing, bike, and helmet high-vis in seconds. It lasts for a week once sprayed on and comes off easily in the wash.

The products can be bought online now for AUD$22-$35.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

