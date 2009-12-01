Albany Woman Closes Down Successful Cafe To Pursue Opportunities In Distressed Commercial Real Estate

Alice Yip, owner of the Fusion Cafe in Albany, New York, says her days as a cafe owner are done and that she’s moving on to pursue her career in commercial real estate:



Albany Business Journal: Cafe owner Alice Yip said business was good at the casual sushi and sandwich shop, but her real estate dealings took focus away from the restaurant.

“We had a very, very good clientele—a lot of regulars who would come in for sushi every day. I didn’t have time to actually manage the business. It became too much of a burden on my end, so I decided to get out,” Yip said. She closed the cafe in October, after three-and-a-half years in operation.

Yip owns and manages residential properties in Guilderland, New Scotland and Bethlehem, and plans to renovate some commercial real estate in the city of Albany. She is also involved in several projects overseas.

Yip says she’s proceeding “cautiously” due to the “unstable” real estate market.

Image via Albany Business Review

