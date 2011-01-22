An Enormous Albanian Mob Is Torching Cars And Throwing Rocks To Protest Corruption

Photo: ap

20 thousand Albanians are protesting in the streets of Tirana right now against government corruption.The increasingly violent mob wants the government to call early elections so the people can vote out conservative Prime Minister Sali Berisha, whose deputy resigned last week after videotapes showed him accepting bribes.



Today’s protest was organised by Albania’s Socialist Party.

