Alaska Senator Ted Stevens Busted In Corruption Scandal, Oil Company Built Him Wraparound Deck

Alaskan senator Ted Stevens allegedly concealed thousands of dollars worth of home renovations he received in exchange for favourable legislation for VECO Corp., an Alaska oil-services company. Perhaps VECO Corp’s CEO, Bill Allen, who has already pleaded guilty, got the idea from former Connecticut governor John Rowland, who was sent to the hoosegow on similar charges.



WSJ: Sen. Ted Stevens, Alaska’s powerful benefactor in Washington for three decades, was indicted on public corruption charges.

Justice Department prosecutors filed seven counts related to allegedly accepting and concealing gifts from companies that benefited from his work as a senior Republican senator.

He is the first sitting U.S. senator to face federal indictment since 1993.

From May 1999 to August 2007, prosecutors said Sen. Stevens concealed “his continuing receipt of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of things of value from a private corporation.” The indictment released Tuesday said the items included: home improvements to his vacation him in Alaska, including a new first floor, garage, wraparound deck, plumbing, electrical wiring; as well as car exchanges, a Viking gas grill, furniture and tools.

