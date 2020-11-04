President Donald Trump looks to beat Joe Biden in Alaska for a second term in the Oval Office

Madison Hall, Bartie Scott

Alaska has voted Republican for all elections since 1968, reliably serving as a small portion of the Republican candidate’s electoral vote count.

This year, there are down-ballot races in both Alaska’s At-Large Congressional District and in the Senate. The state is firmly in Republican control, with Republicans serving as both senators and as governor, controlling both houses of the state legislature and three out of three congressional seats. Alaska has three electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be particularly competitive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.