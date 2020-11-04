President Donald Trump looks to beat Joe Biden in Alaska for a second term in the Oval Office

Alaska has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1968.

There are two down-ballot races in Alaska this election: one in the House, one in the Senate.

All three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation are Republican.

Alaska has voted Republican for all elections since 1968, reliably serving as a small portion of the Republican candidate’s electoral vote count.

This year, there are down-ballot races in both Alaska’s At-Large Congressional District and in the Senate. The state is firmly in Republican control, with Republicans serving as both senators and as governor, controlling both houses of the state legislature and three out of three congressional seats. Alaska has three electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be particularly competitive.

