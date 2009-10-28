Silicon Valley: Abandoned

Silicon Valley’s booms set fire to the local real estate market and new construction followed. But after a year or so of recession, south bay is littered with ghost buildings and empty office complexes.

At 20.5%, vacancy rates are the highest they’ve been in the Valley since 2003. Vacancy in research and developments spaces is at 18.9%, according to CB Richard Ellis. In Sunnyvale, more than half of the available offices are empty.

Combined, a total of 41.7 million square feet of R&D and office space lay bare in Silicon Valley. That’s twice the size of Monaco.

See some of the most massive unused office parks in Silicon Valley →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”bordeaux-center-sunnyvale-1″

title=”Bordeaux centre, Sunnyvale.”

content=”Built from 2007 to 2008, this $31 million dollar, 123,842 sq. ft., office park was never occupied. It was set to be sold at a courthouse steps auction when its original owner Cal Bavarian defaulted on its loans.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae801cc0000000000f03d2c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bordeaux-center-sunnyvale-2″

title=”Bordeaux centre, Sunnyvale.”

content=”Amnenities include 2 three-story buildings and state of the art architecture design on a 5.42 acres lot. Benefits include never being bothered by traffic congestion from Yahoo headquarters, literally across the street.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae801f30000000000e2231a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”yahoo-campus-sunnyvale-3″

title=”Yahoo Campus, Sunnyvale.”

content=”Yahoo left their Mission College campus in January of 2009 and still have yet to find a taker for it. The two office buildings combined is roughly 385,000 sq. ft. and can house 800 employees each.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae802130000000000c0a12c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”america-center-office-park-4″

title=”America centre Office Park”

content=”Construction for these two office buildings started in 2007 and finished in 2009. Extra consideration was taken to build owl sanctuaries in the area before development commenced.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae7ad8f000000000092dd37/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”moffett-towers-sunnyvale-5″

title=”Moffett Towers, Sunnyvale.”

content=”Finished at the end of 2007, this multi-building office park still lays empty. At 1.8 million it is about half of the total office vacancy in Sunnyvale.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae7afa40000000000fa8b46/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”moffett-towers-sunnyvale-6″

title=”Moffett Towers, Sunnyvale.”

content=”Ameneties include plenty of parking, a state of the art club house that includes a 40,000 square foot fitness centre, a junior olympic pool, cafeteria, and a credit union office that’s open from 9AM till 5PM, 6PM on Fridays.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae7afaf0000000000f84920/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”santa-clara-gateway-san-jose-7″

title=”Santa Clara Gateway, San Jose.”

content=”Designated as a brownfield site, this 1 million sq ft. lot has been cleared for development after investigations of environmental contamination.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae7afe40000000000a2d232/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”almanor-building-sunnyvale-8″

title=”Almanor Building, Sunnyvale.”

content=”Completed in 2008, this new 166,300 sq. ft. five-story office building has convenient access to the freeway.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae7b045000000000089775b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”north-first-street-san-jose-9″

title=”North First Street, San Jose.”

content=”Once occupied by BEA Systems but now empty since Oracle’s acquisition of the company in 2008.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae801570000000000684b01/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”north-first-street-san-jose-10″

title=”North First Street, San Jose.”

content=”Two buildings on a 224,000 sq. ft. campus are available for lease.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae8018500000000007560e5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”silicon-valley-corporate-center-santa-clara-11″

title=”Silicon Valley Corporate centre, Santa Clara”

content=”Currently awaiting demolition and construction since 1998, this project is set to introduce 2 million sq. ft. of office space and 35,000 square footage of retail space to Santa Clara.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae8026a000000000086278c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”great-america-parkway-santa-clara-12″

title=”Great America Parkway, Santa Clara.”

content=”This 126,000 sq. ft. office building is available for lease. Benefits include being next door to Great America Amusement Park and loads upon loads of parking.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae803b80000000000b2e6af/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”java-drive-sunnyvale-13″

title=”Java Drive, Sunnyvale.”

content=”Set to start construction in the summer of 2010, this 209,498 sq. ft., seven-story, building will add to Sunnyvale’s 50% vacancy rate.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae815fd000000000023cd58/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

