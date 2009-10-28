Is Amazon's MySQL Knock-Off Worth It For Startups?

Amazon Web Services launched Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) this week.



Essentially, the new product is a MySQL 5.1 database hosted and managed on Amazon’s servers. Amazon is pricing the new product by charging per hour of run time.

Is Amazon RDS worth it for startups?

Amazon provides great value with their management, maintenance, configurability, fast instancing, and support, but there are startups that should hold off.

These include:

Startups that can build dedicated servers and manage their own network infrastructure for cheaper.

Small projects that don’t require cloud-services until they’ve gained user traction.

Those who want complete control and shell access to their databases for optimization purposes.

We worked up a pair of charts comparing Amazon’s service to similar hosting products from SoftLayer.

Amazon:

Database Instance Class Computing power Hourly Daily Yearly Small DB Instance 1.7 Gb of memory, 1 ECU $0.11 $2.64 $963.60 Large DB Instance 7.5 Gb of memory, 4 ECU $0.44 $10.56 $3,854.40 Extra Large DB Instance 15 Gb of memory, 8 ECU $0.88 $21.12 $7,708.80 Double Extra Large DB Instance 34 Gb of memory, 13 ECU $1.55 $37.20 $13,578 Quadruple Extra Large DB Instance 68 Gb of memory, 26 ECU $3.10 $74.40 $27,156SoftLayer:

SoftLayer Package Computing Power Monthly Yearly AMD Opteron 8212 8 x 2.00 Ghz and 8 Gb memory $499.00 $5,988 AMD Opteron 8212 8 x 2.00 Ghz and 16 Gb memory $699.00 $8,388 AMD Opteron 8212 8 x 2.00 Ghz and 32 Gb memory $1,099.00 $13,188 AMD Opteron 8212 8 x 2.00 Ghz and 64 Gb memory $1,939.00 $23,268The Bottom line: SoftLayer costs 15% less, but lacks the flexibility of AWS.

