An Alaska man was killed during his vacation after a piece of metal fell off a truck and crashed into his windshield on a highway

An Alaska man died after a piece of metal struck his windshield while driving on a highway.

Thomas Arrington, 69, was on vacation in Massachusetts when the incident happened.

His passenger only suffered minor injuries, police said.

An Alaska man died after a metal tool from a dump truck crashed into his windshield while driving on the highway Friday morning, Mass Live reported.

The man – identified as 69-year-old Thomas Arrington of Palmer, Alaska – was driving on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts when a concrete screed fell out the truck and “pierced the windshield” of his rental car, injuring him, Massachusetts State Police said.

“Severely injured, Arrington was able to stop the vehicle in the third travel lane before succumbing to his injuries,” police said in the news release. “First responders determined him to be deceased at the scene.”

A 68-year-old woman who was in the passenger’s seat during the accident suffered minor injuries. She was sent to a hospital but was later released, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police said Arrington arrived in the state earlier that day for vacation.

The driver of the truck, identified as a 21-year-old man, is cooperating with authorities. The incident is under investigation, which “will determine if charges are warranted,” police said.