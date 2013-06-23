This Rare, Clear View Of Alaska Is A Bad Sign

Alaska’s south coast is known for being the cloudiest region of the United States, but a NASA satellite picture taken on Monday, June 17, provides a rare, clear view of the state’s mountains, rivers, and forests.



The unusual sight is not unrelated to the record-breaking temperatures that are currently gripping the state, fueling wildfire and causing flooding from the breakup of ice in mountain streams.

“The same ridge of high pressure that cleared Alaska’s skies also brought stifling temperatures to many areas accustomed to chilly June days,” NASA wrote.

On the same day this photo was captured, temperatures in the Alaskan town of Talkeetna hit a sweltering 96 degrees, just two degrees shy of the highest temperature ever recorded in the the state, the AP reports.

Temperatures in Anchorage have been hovering the 80s, 20 degrees above the average for this time of years, Reuters reports.

“The high temperatures also helped fuel wildfires and hastened the breakup of sea ice in the Chukchi Sea,” NASA writes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.