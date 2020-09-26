Everything you need to know about Alaska's At-Large Congressional District race

Mark Thiessen/AP Rep. Don Young

24-term incumbent Don Young will face Independent Alyse Galvin in Alaska’s at-large Congressional District.

Young is currently the longest-serving member of Congress and the longest-tenured Republican representative in the party’s history.

The at-large district previously voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 by 15 percentage points more than Hillary Clinton.

Young looks to defend his seat against Independent Alyse Galvin in Alaska's at-large Congressional District.

The candidates

Young is currently the dean of the House, or the longest-tenured member of the U.S. House of Representatives and is the longest-serving Republican representative in the party’s history. He was originally elected in 1972 in a special election after Rep. Nick Begich, whom Young had previously lost an election to, was killed in a plane accident.

He currently serves as Chairman Emeritus of the House Natural Resources Committee, which he chaired for six years from 1995 and 2001, and as a member of the House Transportation Committee.

Young is also known for some of his antics in office and unique interpersonal ways of relating to colleagues. According to Politico, former Speaker of the House John Boehner was threatened by Young with a knife to his neck in a House chamber â€” not the first time Young has brandished a knife during his time in Congress. As Politico noted, Young and Boehner still later became good friends.

Galvin is a small business owner and former teacher. She originally tried to defeat Young in 2018, but fell short by just 6.6 per cent. Galvin is a founder of Great Alaska Schools, a non-partisan coalition that advocates for higher quality public schooling in Alaska. Her campaign platform is centered on addressing climate change, increase funding in the education systems, and lowering healthcare costs.

The district

Alaska’s At-Large Congressional District covers the entirety of the state. In 2016, the state voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in a 53-38 per cent split between the two major candidates. The state’s electoral votes have solely gone to Republican presidential candidates since 1968 when President Richard Nixon was elected to office.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Galvin has outraised Young by almost $US1 million. Galvin has raised $US2.2 million compared to Young’s $US1.3 million. With $US711,000 in cash on hand remaining, Young is also trailing his opponent who has about $US1.4 million to spend approaching the election.

What some of the experts say

The race between Young and Galvin is rated as “leans Republican” by The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics and “likely Republican” by Inside Elections.

