Alaska Airlines released an '80s-style 'Safety Dance' music video about flying in the coronavirus-era

Courtesy of Alaska AirlinesThe Alaska Airlines music video is a parody of ‘Safety Dance’ by Men Without Hats.
- Alaska Airlines made an ’80s dance video in conjunction with ad agency Mekanism about keeping passengers safe from the coronavirus while flying.
- The song in the video is a parody of the 1983 Men Without Hats hit “Safety Dance,” with lyrics that explain coronavirus-era flight procedures, like “If your friends don’t mask-why don’t they mask?-well they won’t fly this airline!”
- The video repeats the importance of wearing a mask and washing your hands while travelling several times. “We created this campaign to shine a spotlight on the numerous safety procedures that matter most right now,” Laura Wimer, Mekanism’s executive creative director, told Insider.
- The dancers are all airline employees, and some are on the Alaska Flight Attendant Drill Team. They learned the moves using videos of the choreography and had an 8-hour dress rehearsal the day before filming, according to the company’s blog.
- Wimer said the video highlights the airline’s “best asset: the Alaska Airlines employees and their undeniable spirit.” Natalie Bowman, the airline’s managing director of marketing and advertising, told Insider that the airline has the “raddest employees in the travel industry.”
