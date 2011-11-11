Alaska Airlines Just Made Its First Flight On Frying Pan Grease

What do aeroplanes and French fries have in common?Apparently, they now both use the same frying grease.



On Wednesday, Alaska Airlines launched its first commercial test-flight from Seattle to Washington D.C. partially running on cooking oil. This was just the first of 75 flights the airline plans to operate using a blend of 80% conventional jet fuel and 20% cooking oil.

Dynamic Fuels, the maker of the food biofuel, says the cooking oil comes from used frying grease or fast-food restaurant discards. Brian Merchant of TreeHugger, who was a passenger on the plane’s maiden voyage, reports that the jet fuel does not “smell like the inside of a greasy kitchen.”

So far, the benefits of biofuel-powered planes are mixed.

The sustainable substitute costs six times as much as traditional aviation fuel and only cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 10% on each flight, a spokeswoman for Alaska told the Guardian.

This is actually the second commercial biofuel plane to fly this week. On Monday, United Airlines sent the first algae-fuelled flight from Houston to Chicago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.