3 volcanoes located along Alaska’s Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ are erupting at the same time

The Pavlof Volcano spews ash in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. This picture was taken of a different volcanic eruption back in March 2016. US Coast Guard/Lieutenant Commander Nahshon Almandmoss/Handout via Reuters

Three volcanoes are erupting at the same time on a remote island chain in Alaska.

Two of the volcanoes are spewing low levels of ash and steam.

The eruptions have not affected any nearby communities or disrupted air travel, officials said.

Three volcanoes on a remote island chain in Alaska have been erupting simultaneously for more than a week, NBC reported.

Two of the volcanoes, located on the 800-mile (1,287km) stretch of the Aleutian island chain, are spewing low levels of ash and steam.

Other volcanoes, including Pavlof, Great Sitkin, and Semisopochnoi Volcano, are under an orange threat level, which signals that eruptions are underway.

But due to their remote location, the eruptions currently don’t pose a threat to any nearby communities. They have also not disrupted air travel, NBC reported.

It is not unusual for this area, also known as the “Ring of Fire,” to experience volcanic eruptions since it is located along the rim of the Pacific Ocean, where many of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

“Alaska has a lot of volcanoes, and we typically see maybe one eruption every year, on average,” Matthew Loewen, a research geologist with the Alaska Volcano Observatory, told NBC News. “To have three erupting at once is less common, but it does happen.”

Scientists continue to closely monitor the volcanoes for signs of changes.

A 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaskan Peninsula early Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Despite the size of the quake, no tsunami warnings were issued.