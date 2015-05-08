This alarm clock app makes you take a selfie when you wake up or it won't stop ringing

Michael Fabozzi Snap Me Up is an alarm app that requires users to take a selfie to stop the alarm from ringing.

Ever wonder how you look when you roll out of bed first thing in the morning? Snap Me Up, an alarm app that is as funny as it is sinister, wants to help you find out.

Here’s how it works.

When you set your alarm with Snap Me Up, you’ll be greeted in the morning with a loud ringing, and your phone camera will be automatically switched to selfie mode. To silence the alarm, you have to pick up your phone, open your eyes, and literally take a selfie — and no, you can’t cheat since the app requires a moving face.

“I find it really difficult to wake up in the morning and needed an alarm,” Michael Fabozzi, the 22-year old developer of the app, told Business Insider in an email.

Fabozzi, who is pursuing an engineering degree at the Polytechnic University of Milan in Italy, says he tried to give the app a humorous spin.

“I thought that I could create one and make it more social and funny,” he wrote. “Something that people could use to wake up in a totally different and cool way.”

Fabozzi added that each picture will be saved to an album on your phone, which speaks to his other inspiration for the app, the passage of time.

“I thought it would be interesting to have a picture of me or what’s around me every day,” Fabozzi said.

The free app is currently only available for Android phones, though Fabozzi says he eventually wants to develop an iOS version. He says the app has 25,000 downloads since its launch on January 3rd.

You can download Snap Me Up in the Google Play app store.

