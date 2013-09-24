That Guy From Full House Says Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta Know' Is About Him

After nearly two decades of speculation, actor Dave Coulier — aka goofy “Uncle Joey” from “Full House” — is finally confirming that Alanis Morisette’s hit breakup song “You Oughta Know” is indeed about him.

Coulier, who dated Morissette in the ’90s, told HuffPost Live that when the song came out in 1995, “I called her and said, ‘Look, what do you want me to say to the media when these folks call me? And she said, ‘You can say whatever you want.'”

Coulier added that there’s one line in the song that’s a dead giveaway it’s about him: “I hate to bug you in the middle of dinner.”

Coulier revealed, “We had already broken up… She called and I said, ‘Hey, you know, I’m right in the middle of dinner. Can I just call you right back?'”

“When I heard the line, it was like, ‘uh-oh,'” said the actor.

But it’s all good now, as Coulier told HuffPost Live, “I think nothing but the world of her.”

