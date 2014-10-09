An Entrepreneur Who Inspired A 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Character Sold His Crazy Tribeca Condo For $US43.5 Million

Zillow The exterior of Alan Wilzig’s $US43.5 million former Tribeca condo.

Alan Wilzig, a real-life inspiration for a character in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” has sold his Tribeca condo for $US43.5 million without a broker, The Real Deal reports.

The entrepreneur and semi-professional race car driver posted the home on Zillow.com as well as Facebook.

“Feel free to share this with your luxury real estate friends for anyone interested in a Manhattan super-residence,” Wilzig posted on his Facebook account, according to The Real Deal. “All brokers protected. I have no problem paying or sharing in paying a commission(s) — but I’m not willing at the present time to grant an exclusive with any one broker or firm. (Especially since a dozen of my good friends are all NYC brokers.)”

The 7,500-square-foot townhouse at 3 Hubert Street has a 2,500-square-foot roof deck, backyard, six bedrooms, and an attached garage where Wilzig currently stores his insane amount of motorcycle memorabilia. It also has bulletproof windows and a lighting system that would give Miami clubs a run for their money.

In the Scorsese film, Wilzig inspired the character at the pool party scene who introduced Leonardo Di Caprio’s character to his future wife. Wilzig originally took issue with his portrayal, lamenting that his red Ferrari Testarossa was left out of the scene.

