NYC Entrepreneur Slams 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Scene In Which Jordan Belfort Is Introduced To His Future Wife

Remember the pool party scene in “The Wolf of Wall Street” in which the already-married Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, first lays eyes on his future second wife.

The role of “Naomi,” played by Margot Robbie, is based on Belfort’s real-life second wife, Nadine, to whom he was married for seven years and had two children with after meeting at that Hamptons pool party in the late ’80s.

The only hitch is that at the time, Belfort was already married to his college sweetheart and Nadine arrived at the pool party with her ex-boyfriend, who is also featured in the scene.

Mary Cybulski/Paramount Pictures The real ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort went on to marry Nadine after Alan Wilzig introduced the two. The couple had two children before divorcing in 1998.

In real life, that ex-boyfriend is Alan Wilzig–a semi-professional race car driver and former president of the Trust Company of New Jersey, owned by his father, Siggi Wilzig.

Alan Wilzig famously built a private racetrack in the front yard of his 275-acre property in Taghkanic, NY., and is also co-owner of the restaurant Kutsher’s Tribeca, as well as a philanthropist who has donated over $US1 million to the University of Pennsylvania. His brother “Sir Ivan” has also been known to throw a wild party or two at his Hamptons castle.

But Wilzig, now 48, wasn’t happy with the “nerdy” portrayal of himself in Martin Scorsese’s movie based on actual events, and he took to Facebook to explain how the moment really happened.

In the Dec.24 status update, Wilzig is most peeved that Scorsese left out the fact that he was driving a red Ferrari Testarossa at the time.

He also offers a $US1,000 charity donation to the “first person to take a photo of that scene” because he and his new wife “have no babysitter so I can’t for at least 2 days.”

Read the amazing Facebook post below. It’s not hard to imagine Wilzig at one of Belfort’s parties:

facebook.com/alan.wilzig Alan Wilzig posted this photo of himself with Jordan Belfort’s ex-wife, Nadine, before introducing the two at a Hamptons pool party.

CHARITY CONTEST TIME ! So 20-odd years ago while “The Wolf” was still growing his fangs – I had my first post-college relationship. We lived to together over a year and it was nice and then went on and off which was anything but nice. Like high-school but more adult-vicious So at the end of year 2, as friendly-exes I took Nadine to Jordan Belfort’s July 4th Westhampton Beach House party where the two of them met. The final 6 mos of the ROARING 80’s , literally & figuratively. He left his high school sweetheart wife to marry her ; and the rest you can see in the movie. They fictionalized my brief cameo in this story by making me super-dork My friend who makes films saw a preview with Scorsese and told me they emphatically they do NOT show me bringing her to the party in my Red Ferrari Testarossa that I was driving then (she was out to dinner in HIS white TR the next night And of all things – “Leo as Jordan” mocks the “me” guy by saying ” What ? You’ve never taken this girl for a ride on a JET SKI ?” (I told you it was fictionalized). First person to TAKE A PHOTO OF THAT SCENE ( I’ve yet to see it, and we have no babysitter so I can’t for at least 2 days) SHOWING “ME”, LEO & THE GIRL- gets to pick a charity who will receive $US1000 from me by Friday morning at 10am (if in the US). NOW GO GET (and post) THE SHOT; and make some (IRS registered) org extra happy ! (and for those that followed in real-time or Timeline – I TOLD you I had “different (read as : ABHORRENT !!) values” when I met Karin which is why it took me a few months to realise what I had……

After PageSix published Wilzig’s Facebook status update Friday, he seemed to be enjoying his own 15 minutes:

Here’s Wilzig’s current Facebook profile picture, featuring his wife, Karin. The couple have two young children.

