No one wants to buy this $26 million townhouse owned by a real-life 'Wolf of Wall Street'-er

Dennis Green
Wolf of Wall Street Tribeca MansionDouglas Elliman

Alan Wilzig, the real-life inspiration for a character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” is having a hard time getting rid of his New York City home.

Wilzig’s Tribeca mansion has been on the market since 2014, when it listed for $A58 million. It’s now on offer again for $A26.41 million, down from $A33.27 million in its third price chop.

Each time the townhouse gets relisted, its staging gets more and more tame. Many of its more eccentric features have disappeared and it’s now more of a typical space in line with the surrounding area.

The 6,500-square-foot townhouse has a 2,200-square-foot roof deck, backyard, three bedrooms, and an attached multipurpose garage.

Wilzig inspired the character who introduced Leonardo DiCaprio’s character to his future wife in a pool-party scene in the 2013 film.

Jane Powers of Douglas Elliman now has the listing.

Megan Willett and April Walloga contributed reporting to an earlier version of this article.

Entrepreneur and semiprofessional race car driver Alan Wilzig is selling his townhouse for just shy of $A26 million.

Douglas Elliman

It's a spacious, 6,500-square-foot mansion with plenty of amenities.

Douglas Elliman

It also has 3,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Douglas Elliman

It's been given a semi-tropical vibe ...

Douglas Elliman

... complete with a hot tub.

Douglas Elliman

There seems to have been a complete overhaul of the decor since it was first listed in 2014.

Douglas Elliman

This area was previously home to a neon pink aquarium and a motorcycle display. The aquarium is still there, but it's much more subtle now.

Douglas Elliman

Speaking of motorcycles, Wilzig is a big fan. He kept his in the attached garage.

Douglas Elliman

In general, though, the home's decor seems to have been toned down quite a bit.

Douglas Elliman

The kitchen has bar seating, a chalkboard wall, and a huge counter.

Douglas Elliman

Even the media room was able to shed its bachelor pad vibe.

Douglas Elliman

The master bedroom has plenty of room for a king-size bed. It's also a safe room, equipped with Kevlar and steel-enforced drywall, plus a 1,488-pound door that has six deadbolts.

Douglas Elliman

The master suite comes with a closet with an enviable amount of space.

Douglas Elliman

There are four bedrooms total.

Douglas Elliman

The home also comes with Wilzig's tanning bed. You'll find it next to the sauna in the basement.

Douglas Elliman

Other amenities include a home-automation command center, fitness center, laundry room, and a 24-hour doorman.

Douglas Elliman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.