No one wants to buy this $26 million townhouse owned by a real-life 'Wolf of Wall Street'-er

Alan Wilzig, the real-life inspiration for a character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” is having a hard time getting rid of his New York City home.
Wilzig’s Tribeca mansion has been on the market since 2014, when it listed for $A58 million. It’s now on offer again for $A26.41 million, down from $A33.27 million in its third price chop.
Each time the townhouse gets relisted, its staging gets more and more tame. Many of its more eccentric features have disappeared and it’s now more of a typical space in line with the surrounding area.
The 6,500-square-foot townhouse has a 2,200-square-foot roof deck, backyard, three bedrooms, and an attached multipurpose garage.
Wilzig inspired the character who introduced Leonardo DiCaprio’s character to his future wife in a pool-party scene in the 2013 film.
Jane Powers of Douglas Elliman now has the listing.
Megan Willett and April Walloga contributed reporting to an earlier version of this article.
Entrepreneur and semiprofessional race car driver Alan Wilzig is selling his townhouse for just shy of $A26 million.
This area was previously home to a neon pink aquarium and a motorcycle display. The aquarium is still there, but it's much more subtle now.
The master bedroom has plenty of room for a king-size bed. It's also a safe room, equipped with Kevlar and steel-enforced drywall, plus a 1,488-pound door that has six deadbolts.
Other amenities include a home-automation command center, fitness center, laundry room, and a 24-hour doorman.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.