No one wants to buy this $25 million townhouse owned by a real-life 'Wolf of Wall Street'-er

Alan Wilzig, a real-life inspiration for a character in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, has dropped the price of his Tribeca condo from $38.5 million to $24.885 million.

This is the home’s second price chop — it was first listed for $44 million in 2014 before being re-listed (sans broker) in May 2015. This time, the condo has all-new listing photos, and many of its more eccentric features seem to have disappeared.

The 6,500-square-foot townhouse at 3 Hubert Street has a 2,200-square-foot roof deck, backyard, three bedrooms, and an attached garage where Wilzig currently stores his motorcycle memorabilia.

In the film, Wilzig inspired the character at the pool party scene who introduced Leonardo DiCaprio’s character to his future wife.

Nest Seekers International’s Ryan Serhant and Katherine Salyi have the listing this time around.

Megan Willett and April Walloga contributed to an earlier version of this post.

