Alan Simpson: Republicans Allowing 'Pettiness to Overcome Patriotism' In Deficit Negotiations

Former GOP Senator Alan Simpson had strong words for lawmakers Tuesday over their failure to reach a deal on raising the debt ceiling and lowering the deficit.”The American people are disgusted at both parties,” the Republican co-chair of President Barack Obama’s fiscal commission told ABC News.



“Everybody says, ‘What in the hell is going on?'” he said. “The American people are smarter than their politicians.”

Simpson and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles reached a comprehensive plan for deficit reduction relying on both revenues and spending cuts that has been alternately derided and embraced by both parties — mostly to criticise their political foes.

Simpson saved some of his harshest criticisms for Republicans, saying their stance on revenues is baffling.

“The stuff that’s going on in my party, where the -– pettiness overcomes the patriotism -– it’s just disgusting to me,” he told ABC News. “Reagan raised taxes. We’ve never had less revenue to run this country since the Korean war.”

