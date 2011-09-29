Debt Chair Alan Simpson Calls Obama Hypocritical And Says President Is 'Terrified Of The AARP'

Photo: www.flickr.com

Debt commission co-chair Alan Simpson offered rare direct criticism of the President regarding his approach to deficit cuts.Simpson told Politico:



The decision to shield Social Security from changes “is an abrogation of leadership, a vacancy of leadership.”

Simpson said he is “saddened” and “tired of watching” the president talk up bipartisanship in public while bashing Republicans at private fundraisers.

“How in God’s name can you leave out the [Social Security] system just because you’re terrified of the AARP and seniors groups,” Simpson said. “You can’t leave out anything.”

