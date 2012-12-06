Here's Former Senator Alan Simpson Dancing To 'Gangnam Style'

Walter Hickey

Former Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson will dance to “Gangnam Style” to convince young voters to support lowering the country’s debt.

Simpson is on the Advisory Board of a new initiative called “The Can Kicks Back,” which seeks to encourage young voters to “fix the national debt.”

To promote the group, Simpson — the co-author of the bipartisan Simpson-Bowles plan in 2010— starred in a video that includes references to Instagram and the hashtag #FirstWorldProblems.

The 81-year-old co-chair of the National Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform also attempted the popular “Gangnam Style” dance next to a young volunteer in a can costume. 

Simpson encouraged viewers to “stop Instagramming your breakfast” and tell three friends per week about the initiative. 

Here’s the video:

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.