Head Of White House Fiscal Commission Apologizes For Comparing Social Security To Cow With 310 Million Tits

In an email to Ashley Carson, the executive director of the Older Women’s League, Alan Simpson has apologized for comparing Social Security to a cow with 310 million tits.



“I apologise for what I wrote,” Simpson writes.

I can see that my remarks have caused you anguish, and that was not my intention. I certainly did not intend to diminish your hard work for the Older Women’s League. I know you care deeply about strengthening Social Security, and so do I, just as deeply. I remember your testimony at our public hearing in June about the importance of retirement security for women. Over the last 40 years, I have had my size 15 feet in my mouth a time or two. To quote my old friend and colleague, Senator Lloyd Bentsen, when I make a mistake, “It’s a doozy!”



Progressive groups have called on Simpson to resign, and the AARP has declared that Simpson’s initial remarks undermine the credibility of the White House’s commission on fiscal reform, which he co-chairs.

This post originally appeared at Talking Points Memo and is republished here with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.