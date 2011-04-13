Former Republican Senator ALAN SIMPSON Rails On GOP: "Homophobic" And "Anti-Women"

Alan Simpson, who was a Republican Senator from Wyoming for 18 years, and who now serves as the co-chair of President Obama’s debt commission, had some extremely harsh words for his party on Hardball last night, much to the delight of Chris Matthews.



Simpson did have good things to say about New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who he called “quite awesome” and who Simpson said won his election by “not talking about social issues.”

And that is when Simpsons really laid into his party, starting with abortion.

“Who the hell is for abortion? I don’t know anybody running around with a sign that says ‘Have an abortion, they’re wonderful.’ They’re hideous. But they’re a deeply intimate and personal decision and I don’t think men legislators should even vote on the issue.”

Simpson also went off on Republicans for their stance on gay rights, singling out potential 2012 nominee Rick Santorum as the worst offender.

“You’ve got homosexuality. You’ve got Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. We have homophobes in our party. That’s disgusting to me. We’re all human beings. We’re all God’s children. Now, if they’re going to get off on that stuff, Santorum has said some cruel things. Cruel, cruel things about homosexuals. Ask him about it. See if he attributes the cruelness of his remarks years ago, foul. Now, you know, that’s the kind of guys that are going to be on my ticket, you know, it makes you sort out hard what Reagan said, you know, ‘stick with your folks.’ But I’m not sticking with people who are homophobic, anti-women, you know, moral values while you’re diddling your secretary, while you’re giving a speech on moral values. Come on, get off of it.”

Well, now we know there’s at least one person in Washington who is not afraid to tell it exactly how he sees it.

Video below:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.