Alan Schwartz May Pass On JP Morgan Job

The New York Post: Rainmaking investment banker Alan Schwartz is debating whether to stay on at JPMorgan Chase or exit stage left in the wake of the bank’s dramatic acquisition of Bear Stearns.



Sources told The Post that the 57-year-old former Bear CEO had been inclined to accept JPMorgan’s offer of a nonexecutive vice chairman role, but now it appears that Schwartz might be having second thoughts, according to one source familiar with the matter.

Calls to Schwartz’s office were not returned, and a JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment. More on nypost.com>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.