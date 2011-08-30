Hedge Fund Manager Commits Suicide Day After His Friend, Late "Real Housewives" Husband

Alan Schram

Photo: SeekingAlpha

The day after “Real Housewives” husband Russell Armstrong was found dead after hanging himself, his friend and business associate, Alan Schram, also took his own life, TMZ first reported.Schram’s body was found on August 16 in a parked car on a street in Los Angeles. The Coroner’s report determined the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, TMZ said.



Schram and Armstrong were friends and business associates, TMZ reported. Both men were also connected through Tiger 21, an elite group for high-net-worth investors.

Neither of the men left a suicide note.

It’s a strange coincidence, but it’s unclear if the two deaths are connected.

Armstrong was reportedly having financial troubles. He was also going through a divorce with his wife and reality television star, Taylor Armstrong.

Schram was the founder and managing partner of the equity fund Wellcap Partners, an investment partnership based in Los Angeles, according to his bio. He also contributed to SeekingAlpha and Huffington Post.

TMZ said Schram’s financial situation was unclear. But we did a little digging. In 2006, a filing with the SEC said that WellCap’s assets were worth $27 million, according to Hedge Fund Alert (download PDF). That same year, HFA says he got into a bit of trouble with investors for lying about his education:

Hedge fund manager Alan Schram recently had some explaining to do after distributing marketing documents that misstated his academic background.

Schram, who trades U.S. stocks via his WCM Capital, sent out materials for a fund called WellCap Partners that claimed he had earned a master’s degree in business admin- istration from the University of California, Los Angeles. What he actually holds is a certificate from an executive-education program run by the school. He completed the rigorous non- degree course last year.

After word of the discrepancy got out a few weeks ago, Schram had to contact shareholders to acknowledge that incorrect information got into his marketing papers. WellCap was forced to stop taking new contributions as a result, and Schram said he has returned money to any investors who wanted out of the fund.

Schram served as an officer in the Israeli Air Force and was a veteran of the Gulf War.

