Guardian Editor Alan Rusbridger Is Stepping Down

The editor in chief of The Guardian Alan Rusbridger is stepping down from his role next year, The Independent has reported.

The Guardian has confirmed via tweet Rusbridger will become chair of The Scott Trust, the sole shareholder and owner of the newspaper group that was created in 1936 “to safeguard the journalistic freedom and liberal values of The Guardian.” He will replace Dame Liz Forgan, who has come to the end of her term.

Rusbridger has held the editor role since 1995.

In that time he steered The Guardian to move from a broadsheet to a “Berliner” medium-sized print format and helped grow TheGuardian.com to become the second biggest English language newspaper site in the world. He also led the newspaper through one of its recent editorial high points: The publication of the Edward Snowden NSA leaks in 2013, which won the paper a Pulitzer Prize for public service.

Favourite to take the reins as Guardian editor is Janine Gibson, currently editor in chief of theguardian.com, according to The Independent. She previously helped run the title’s US operation, also overseeing its coverage of the Snowden revelations.

Announced tdy that I will succeed Liz Forgan as Scott Trust Chair in 2016. Great honour to be asked to take this role 1/3

— alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) December 10, 2014

Scott Trust founded to protect and safeguard Guardian. Important bastion of free speech & journalistic independence 2/3

— alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) December 10, 2014

Will step down as editor in chief of the Guardian after 20 years next summer 3/3

— alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) December 10, 2014

The Guardian published this press release, confirming Rusbridger’s appointment as Scott Trust chair, on its website:

The Scott Trust, which safeguards the editorial future and independence of the Guardian, has appointed Alan Rusbridger, editor-in-chief of Guardian News & Media, to succeed Dame Liz Forgan as its chair.

Rusbridger will step down as editor-in-chief in Summer 2015, following the appointment of his successor. He will become chair of The Scott Trust in 2016, when Liz Forgan reaches the end of her term.

Liz Forgan said: “Alan has been the outstanding editor of his generation. Fully embracing the opportunities of the digital age, he has built on the best traditions of his distinguished predecessors, transforming the Guardian from a print-only national newspaper into the world’s leading quality newspaper website.

“We are delighted that The Scott Trust and the wider Group will continue to benefit from his experience, overseeing the independent body that guarantees the editorial integrity and commercial future of the Guardian.”

Under Rusbridger’s editorship, the Guardian has expanded from a UK-only newspaper to an international, multi-platform media organisation and one of the leading quality newspaper websites in the world.

Earlier this year, the Guardian was awarded the highest accolade in US journalism, winning the Pulitzer Prize for public service for its ground-breaking articles on the National Security Agency’s surveillance activities based on the leaks of Edward Snowden. It was also named Newspaper of the Year at the UK Press Awards for its reporting on government surveillance. Its website, theguardian.com, was also awarded the digital award. In addition, the Guardian’s journalism has, in the past 12 months, been recognised with an Emmy, “The Special Award” at the European Press Prize, a Polk award, the Right Livelihood Award in Sweden, and scoop of the year at the 59th Walkley awards for excellence in journalism

Alan Rusbridger said: “In global journalism, there are a handful of roles that have the capability to redefine our industry. I am privileged to have held one of those roles for 20 years, a period in which successful newspapers have become global content providers, reaching audiences in dramatically new and valuable ways.

“I am honoured to succeed the quite brilliant Liz Forgan as chair of The Scott Trust, preserving the independent editorial values and the long-term financial stability upon which our future depends. We have strong future leaders in place with unparalleled news and digital experience, and I know that our journalism will be in the best possible hands.”

The process by which The Scott Trust will appoint the new editor-in-chief will be announced in due course.

Neil Berkett, Chairman of Guardian Media Group, said: “Alan has set the standard for journalistic leadership in the digital age. His appointment to lead The Scott Trust coincides with rapidly rising readership, continued innovation and secure finances at the Guardian. His successor will inherit a global media organisation in very strong health and with clear prospects for further growth.”

