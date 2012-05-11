Alan Rickman (Snape) Will Play Ronald Reagan In Lee Daniels' New Movie

The man behind such classic characters as Professor Snape and Hans Gruber is now set to take on former president Ronald Reagan in a new film from director Lee Daniels.



According to the Hollywood Reporter, Alan Rickman will take on a supporting role as the 40th president in The Butler, which details the life of Eugene Allen (Forest Whitaker), a White House servant who worked for every president from Harry Truman to Reagan.

The film is based on a Washington Post article written about Allen.

As for Rickman playing Reagan, we see the resemblance. The nose and chin are both there, but we have to give Reagan when it comes to who has the better hair.

And Rickman is just the latest big-name actor to join the already star studded cast. Oprah Winfrey is set to play Allen’s mother and Jane Fonda has been pegged to play Nancy Reagan. Meanwhile rumour has it that Liam Neeson will star as president Lyndon B. Johnson and John Cusak as president Richard Nixon, but we don’t really see how that’s going to look. Matthew McConaughey, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Terrence Howard have all been mentioned as well.

We’ll know more when The Butler make its international premiere this month at the Cannes Film Festival.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.