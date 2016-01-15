Alan Rickman's glorious acting career in 15 photos -- from the stage to 'Die Hard' and 'Harry Potter'

Alan Rickman died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The actor was 69.
Rickman was 39 when he landed his big break as the lead male role in the 1985 Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of “Les Liaisons Dangereuses”. He reprised the role in the 1987 Broadway revival and earned his first Tony nomination.
A year later, he made his film debut as the notorious villian Hans Gruber in “Die Hard”. And thus began Rickman’s ascension to one of the most recognisable actors, helped in part by his perfect voice. In 2001, he wove his way into the hearts of “Harry Potter” fans as the beloved Severus Snape and continued the role through 2011.
In honour of his remarkable career, here’s a look back at 16 of his most memorable roles:
Alan Rickman's first major film role was portraying the memorable villain Hans Gruber in 1988's 'Die Hard.'
He was nominated for another BAFTA in 1996 for his portrayal of the cordial Colonel Brandon in 'Sense and Sensibility'.
Rickman won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy in for his portrayal of Rasputin in the TV movie 'Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny.'
2001 marked the beginning of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise and Rickman's portrayal of the formidable, misunderstood, and beloved Severus Snape cemented him in the hearts of a new generation. He portrayed the character in all eight 'Harry Potter' films, which ended in 2011 with 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.'
'Love Actually,' which has become a classic holiday film, reunited Rickman and his 'Sense and Sensibility' costar Emma Thompson in 2003.
In 2007, he appeared as Judge Turpin in Tim Burton's film adaptation of 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.'
He directed, starred in, and cowrote 2014's 'A Little Chaos.' This was his second time directing and cowriting. He previously did so in 1997 with 'The Winter Guest.'
He stars alongside Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul, and Barkhad Abdi in this year's war drama 'Eye in the Sky.'
