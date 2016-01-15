Alan Rickman wrote a heartwarming goodbye letter to 'Harry Potter'and J.K. Rowling

British actor Alan Rickman died on January 14 at the age of 69.

In the the wake of his death, many fans of the beloved actor have expressed their grief on social media, sharing gifs or pictures of Rickman in his various iconic roles over the years.

Others remembered a poignant letter Rickman published in British film publication Empire Magazine after filming the final “Harry Potter” film, “The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” in 2011.

Rickman’s performance as Severus Snape is one of his most remembered.

@LettersOfNote if you want a sign of what a gent Alan Rickman was, look no further than this letter pic.twitter.com/5QWGjYyWns

— Alan (@alanofthenorth) January 14, 2016

Alan Rickman’s heartfelt goodbye letter to Snape and Harry Potter fans (2011) pic.twitter.com/6GYEKbqrWW

— The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) January 14, 2016

Alan Rickman’s heartfelt goodbye letter to his Severus Snape role shortly after wrapping on Deathly Hallows: Part 2. pic.twitter.com/m8Z3QcWp8G

— HARRY POTTER FACTS (@TheHPFacts) January 14, 2016

This is the letter, as it appeared in Empire Magazine.

Here’s the full text of the letter:

I have just returned from the dubbing studio where I spoke into a microphone as Severus Snape for the last time. On the screen were some flashback shots of Daniel [Radcliffe], Emma [Watson], and Rupert [Grint] from ten years ago. They were 12. I have also recently returned from New York, and while I was there, I saw Daniel singing and dancing (brilliantly) on Broadway. A lifetime seems to have passed in minutes. These children have become adults since a phone call with Jo Rowling, containing one small clue, persuaded me that there was more to Snape than an unchanging costume, and that even though only three of the books were out at that time, she held the entire massive but delicate narrative in the surest of hands. It is an ancient need to be told stories. But the story needs a great storyteller. Thanks for all of it, Jo.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s full name is Joanne, often shorted to Jo. At this time, the fans are returning gratitude back to the man who brought Severus Snape to life.

Thanks for all of it, Alan Rickman.

