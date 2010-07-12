You Think It's Hard To Raise Money For A Company? Try Raising It For A VC Firm

Finally, around June or July 2009, we found our keystone investor who, when they committed, said they would stick with us until the end even if it took until 2010 (which it did!) They are and have been a stalwart supporter. While tough in negotiating terms, they have always been reasonable and without them -- and their willingness to serve as a reference at all times -- we could not have made it to the finish line. We will remember their steadfastness!

They were followed by one other institution shortly thereafter who also allowed us to use their name as a reference and, at that point, with the confidence that we had the foundation of a strong institutional base, we decided it was time to approach our initial individual investors for consideration to re-invest in GC II. We sent only a letter and did not make a single phone call to solicit anyone. We did not want them to feel pressured to re-up as they had been so supportive in forming Fund I and we didn't want to put them on the spot. Fortunately (and not unexpectedly), this process was much faster. In less than 10 days, we had almost a 75% renewal rate and those that didn't respond were never approached a second time. We also took in a few new individuals who we felt would be helpful to our investment strategy.

In late December 2009 we received another few institutional commitments and called for a first closing on February 1st as we had reached our minimum target. At this point we had commitments for over $100 million. I might add that all of the institutional investors that actually made commitments to us did so within a time line and process that was articulated clearly by them, less than 2-3 months from start-to-finish. They met their own objectives which for us was most refreshing.

Once we decided to call for a first close, we wanted to notify the 7 other firms who were at various stages of the due diligence process. Since each of these firms were of varying size participation levels, they needed to know that we had room for 2 or possibly 3 more groups and that we had made a firm commitment to our lead that we had a hard stop of $130 million (only because we wanted to say we were oversubscribed). We knew that the only way to move the stragglers along, some of whom we had been talking to for a month and some longer, was to push the button as we truly would not be able to accommodate everyone if we were so lucky as to receive commitments from all of them. We were careful not to be arrogant or overconfident and had already provided for a second closing within four months of the first if we needed more time. We were determined not to be in a permanent fundraising mode in order that we can get back to investing full time. We also finalised our GP and management agreement as we approached the date of the first close.

On February 5th, a few days past our deadline, we had reached our first and only closing (with a few organisations who had come in late submitting their paperwork a bit later).

So what lessons can be learned from this journey of the past year?

