Alan Patricof: God

Fortune‘s Oliver Ryan writes a loving profile of New York private equity and venture mogul Alan Patricof, who developed the wildly successful Apax Partners into a global powerhouse and then refocused on the start-up scene with VC firm Greycroft.



How healthy is the New York start-up scene? Patricof says Greycroft is now seeing 30-50 business plans a week. Patricof and his associates–Dana Settle from VSP Capital, Drew Lipsher, former head of M&A at IGA Records, and Ian Sigalow, once of Boston Millennia Partners–have invested in 15 start-ups over the past year, including Doppelganger, K2 Network, Azureus, Ladies Who Launch, Takkle, paidContent.org, and the Huffington Post. The firm also just had its first “exit” event, selling its stake music exchange Pump Audio and booking a 7x return in less than a year.

Patricof still uses a Dictaphone, but his Outlook holds 4,500 names. His portfolio company executives rave about this and almost everything else about him–an aura they sum up, simply, as “The Alan Factor.”

