A Premier League Coach Was Banned From Today's Match, So He Called His Assistants On A Gold mobile phone To Make Substitutions

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew was given a two-match ban for shoving an official earlier this season.



But rather than stay away from today’s Newcastle-Everton match entirely, he went to the game and gave his team instructions via a gold mobile phone.

Pardew was given a “touch-line ban” rather than a full ban, so we guess that’s how this is legal. But it looks absurd.

Here he is making a substitution. The teams tied 2-2 after two legitimate Everton goals were disallowed:

