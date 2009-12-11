Alan Meckler Buys Another Blog Network

MediaBistro parent-company WebMediaBrands (WEBM) has acquired Social Times Inc., the parent company of All Facebook, a must-read in the Facebook apps development space.



Besides All Facebook, Nick O’Neil’s Social Times Inc. is the company behind blog Social Times, online school New Media School, and trade show Social Ads Summit which has been held twice in New York. Readers are typically developers, investors, entreprenuers, and some social media consumers.

Explaining the buy, WebMediaBrands CEO Alan Meckler, said Social Times’s properties are “totally lined up” with how MediaBistro makes its money. “He has a show, the blogs and has online education.”

Terms were not disclosed.

Nick said he took the deal because “I can’t cover everything that I’d like to through Social Times. With the help of WebMediaBrands we can start to immediately scale out our coverage and events.”

Earlier this month, Alan warned us all he was in a shopping mood. He told us he’s not done buying yet.

“We’ve got two other deals I hope to close this month,” he said.

