Alan Meckler: I'm Buying JUPM

Why wait to read SEC filings? JupiterMedia’s Alan Meckler (SA 100 #13) uses his blog to advise readers that he’s just bought some more JUPM. The implication: If they’re smart, they’ll do the same. Why? Alan lists a series of new products, spinoffs, initiatives, etc, including some new stuff from MediaBistro (that earnout won’t be free, Laurel Touby!).

It is worth noting that Alan has been right about JUPM before: In November 2006, after his stock got hammered after a lousy quarterly report, Alan predicted that it would rebound, and it did! Alas, anyone who’s hung onto JUPM after it peaked last spring at $10.80 has been regretting it since then.

