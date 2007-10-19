JupiterMedia (JUPM) CEO Alan Meckler finds GodTube, the fastest growing site on the web. (Alan, tear yourself away from the boob-tube and start reading SAI! We saw this light last month!)

I was watching the ABC television program last night Nightline. I was amazed to learn that according to Nightline the fastest growing Web site right now is a new entry called GodTube.



GodTube is an exact clone of YouTube save the content. GodTube is yet another example of how anybody can show up on the Internet with a great money making idea and the next day have a company worth tons of money.

Regardless of your religious persuasion, check out GodTube. It is a great success. And like many good ideas, simple and obvious.