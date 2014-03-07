The Couple That Tweets About Every Fight They Have Is Engaged

The couple who started a Twitter account to document every fight they have is engaged.

Alan Linic and Claire Meyer tweeted the good news from their popular account — WeFoughtAbout — earlier this week.

— We Fought About: (@WeFoughtAbout) March 3, 2014

The couple has been tweeting their fights since October of 2013. Each time they argued about anything, regardless of the subject matter, they would send a tweet. Many of them were funny, insignificant and relatable, making them a charming addition to Twitter’s collection of popular novelty accounts.

Here are some of our favourite tweets:

