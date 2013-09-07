Alan Joyce Pockets A Nice Paycheck After Qantas Posts A $6 Million Net Profit

Getty/ Handout

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce will pocket up to an extra $1 million this year according to the airline’s annual report released ahead of shareholder meetings.

The SMH reports Joyce’s statutory pay totalled $5.1 million but Qantas emphasised his actual pay was $3.33 million for the year to June up from $2.28 million in 2011-12. This included a $2.1 million base pay, a cash bonus of $775,000 and a further $388,000 in deferred shares.

The airline has said the pay is a reflection of the airline success, exceeding its targets on strategy, according to the SMH.

The news comes just a week after Qantas return to the black, posting a modest $6 million full-year net profit.

