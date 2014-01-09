Alan Joyce Is Expected To Meet With Coalition MPs Next Month When Parliament Resumes

Getty Images/Sean Gallup

Qantas boss Alan Joyce will reportedly meet with Coalition MPs next month, as he seeks government help to prop up the National carrier.

Joyce is seeking assistance after competitor Virgin Australia raised $350 million with the help of its overseas airline owners, which joyce says is an unfair advantage.

A report in The Australian says the meetings will discuss options for helping the airline, but that some Coalition ministers want Joyce to make a public plea for what is considered to be his desired outcome: A guarantee of Qantas’ debt.

Others options include taking a stake in the airline or relaxing foreign ownership laws.

Yesterday Opposition transport spokesman Anthony Albanese indicated Labor would support an investment, using taxpayer money, in the airline. Albanese said changes to the Qantas Sales Act could lead to the company being restructured.

Virgin Australia is majority-owned by three overseas airline which compete with Qantas’ international arm. By funnelling money into Qantas’ biggest domestic competitor, they are applying unfair pressure to make it harder for the business to fund its international brand, according to Joyce.

There is more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.