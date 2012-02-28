Billionaire Alan Howard Is Building A Huge Estate On The Beach In Israel

Wikimedia Commons/sambach



Update: A source familiar with the matter reached out to let us know that some of the numbers originally reported by Ynetnews were off. We’ve revised them in the story below.

Alan Howard, the billionaire founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management, is building what could be the largest–and most expensive–home in Israel, Israeli news website Ynetnews reports.

Construction on the estate is already underway in Herzliya Pituach, an affluent beachfront neighbourhood near Tel Aviv. The estate will reportedly span some 12,000 square feet, and a guest villa will span another 8,000 square feet.

It will cost under $50 million to build (Ynetnews had reported the price tag on the home would be $100 million).

Howard, who moved from London to Geneva in 2010, bought most of the land from businessman Lenny Recanati in 2006, in what was considered to be one of the most expensive real estate deals of the year.

