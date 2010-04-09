The Most Amazing Alan Greenspan Painting You're Ever Going To See Is Owned By A Hedge Funder

Scott Walters, a hedge fund manager at MaxCapital Markets, was particularly inspired when Greenspan left office back in 2005.



He headed to a bar to sketch out his vision of the former federal chairman, Alan Greenspan, “over a couple of pints” with Nathan James, a prolific London painter from whom he commissioned this portrait.

Walters is the best at describing everything that’s going on here in this painting. Let’s break it down.

First, notice Alan Greenspan in a denim jumpsuit sitting backwards on a bull.

Why: “He is meant to look like a confused old man, unsure of where he is going, riding the bull market (the bull) all wrong. He is looking over his shoulder, not into the past but into the future..ie. he is clueless of how it should be done.”

If you look at Greenspan’s shoes, they might look strange to you (they did to us). That’s only because, explains Walters, “he is wearing regular shoes but he has chaps on. (I used to work horses on a family cattle ranch in Utah, trust me, you need heavy chaps..so I threw them on him for realism and a nod to my childhood.)”

Moving on, the flying pigs are hedge funds, “Capitalist Pigs,” that are meant to “remind you of the inherent greed in our business, they are in all my paintings. They are flying because they were able to navigate the markets in tumultuous times, unabated, and stuffed with cash regardless of the insanity Greenspan helped create.”

Now, the bear peaking out from among the crab grass “signifies that he can’t see it coming…”

Prescient, right? It’s called “The Long Ride Home” and it’s pretty big, 5×6 feet. It hangs in his boardroom.

“Clients love it, especially the US ones..haha.”

Now take a journey down Greenspans “long ride home,” his slide into oblivion >

