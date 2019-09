On CNBC just now, Alan Greenspan said he wanted to see more frequent 10-year yield quotes on on the bottom ticker.



We agree! More coverage of yields please.

Because there’s a lot going on these days, with the 10-year slicing back above 3.0 to 3.02%.

Via Bloomberg, here’s a look at all the key yields, ahead of the huge jobs report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.