Congressman on his messy divorce from his wife: 'Gold diggers gotta dig'

WFTV Rep. Alan Grayson (D-Florida)

Rep. Alan Grayson (D-Florida) had some “choice” words to describe his estranged wife, the local television station WFTV reported Monday.

“I’ll sum it up for you. Gold diggers gotta dig. That’s all I’m gonna say,” Grayson told the outlet as he left an Orlando courtroom. “We had an agreement. She’s trying to reneg.”

Grayson is locked in a bizarre divorce case in which he accuses his wife Lolita of bigamy. She declined to comment to WFTV.

The congressman, well known for his colourful quotes, has been publicly mulling a bid for presidential candidate and outgoing Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Florida) seat.

Watch the WFTV report below:

