Forget The Supermoon, Check Out These Unbelievable New Pictures Of The Sun

Photo: ©Alan Friedman/ avertedimagination.com

Everyone is talking about the extreme supermoon that will appear on March 19.But of course the most important cosmic force in our lives is the sun.

Astrophotographer Alan Friedman shared some unbelievable snapshots from the recent Winter Star Party, which attracts hundreds of photographers and amateur astronomers for a week of stargazing.

A section of the solar disk in 30mph Winds at the Winter Star Party on West Summerland Key (March 3, 2011)

©Alan Friedman/ avertedimagination.com

The International Space Station transverses the sun -- can you find it? (March 1, 2011)

©Alan Friedman/ avertedimagination.com

Portrait of the sun in the wavelength of hydrogen alpha light (October 20, 2010)

©Alan Friedman/ avertedimagination.com

This flare towers more than 200,000 miles above the sun's surface (July 27, 2010)

©Alan Friedman/ avertedimagination.com

Venus transverses the sun (June 8, 2004)

©Alan Friedman/ avertedimagination.com

Several sunspots are visible on the sun's surface (October 30, 2003)

©Alan Friedman/ avertedimagination.com

Think those are awesome?

