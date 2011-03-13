Forget The Supermoon, Check Out These Unbelievable New Pictures Of The Sun

Photo: ©Alan Friedman/ avertedimagination.com

Everyone is talking about the extreme supermoon that will appear on March 19.But of course the most important cosmic force in our lives is the sun.



Astrophotographer Alan Friedman shared some unbelievable snapshots from the recent Winter Star Party, which attracts hundreds of photographers and amateur astronomers for a week of stargazing.

